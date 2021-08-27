Tamil Nadu

‘Stalin saved ₹13 crore by retaining ex-CMs’ photos’

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday told the Assembly that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had saved ₹13 crore for the exchequer by allowing his Ministry to retain the photos of former Chief Ministers [AIADMK] on 65 lakh school bags meant for free distribution.

“I received a lot of complaints from partymen [about the photos]. When I brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister, he told me that I had become a Minister, and could not speak like a partyman. If I want to discuss politics, I could visit Arivalayam,” he recalled. Mr. Stalin said he could use the money for some other scheme for students.


