Stalin sanctions ₹100 crore towards facing third COVID-19 wave

CHENNAI

29 June 2021 15:50 IST

The funds are from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday sanctioned a sum of ₹100 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards procuring liquid oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients in State-run hospitals and to take precautionary steps to face the possible third COVID-19 wave.

A total sum of ₹353 crore has been received as of Tuesday in the CMPRF, following the appeal issued by the Chief Minister, an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

The CM earlier sanctioned ₹50 crore from the CMPRF towards procuring essential medicines, another ₹50 crore for procuring RT-PCR test kits. He had also sanctioned ₹41.40 crore for importing oxygen concentrators and other equipment and another ₹25 crore for procuring essential medicines for treating patients with mucormycosis.

Details on how to contribute to the CMPRF, can be found here.