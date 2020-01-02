Tamil Nadu

Stalin rushes to State Election Commission to complain about irregularities in results

DMK President M.K Stalin

DMK President M.K Stalin   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The DMK president has alleged that officials are holding up results where the DMK is winning

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday afternoon rushed to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to complain about the alleged irregularities in the counting of votes polled in the State’s rural local body elections. “Officials have either stopped the counting or held up the results where DMK is winning,” said a leader who has accompanied Mr. Stalin.

