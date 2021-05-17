Tamil Nadu

Stalin reviews work in Kolathur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday visited the Greater Chennai Corporation’s zone-6 office within his Kolathur Assembly constituency and reviewed the vaccination camp being organised there.

He also reviewed the COVID-19 Special Ambulance services in the area. The Chief Minister handed over the first instalment of the COVID-19 financial assistance of ₹2,000 to rice ration cardholders in a fair price shop located on Paper Mills Road.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen, Thiru. Vi. Ka Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were present.

