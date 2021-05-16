Stalin reviews Tamil Nadu’s cyclone preparedness

CHENNAI

16 May 2021 00:20 IST

NDRF teams deployed in Madurai, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired a meeting of senior officials in the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures to be taken in certain southern districts, in view of the system over the Arabian Sea, which has transformed into cyclone Tauktae.

During the meeting, Mr. Stalin instructed authorities to undertake precautionary measures in districts where severe rainfall is expected. He also directed officials to ensure the safety of fishermen in Kanniyakumari district.

Of the 244 boats that have ventured into the high seas, 162 have returned. Mr. Stalin asked officials to ensure the safe return of the remaining boats and fishermen.

Advertising

Advertising

Districts where landslides are often reported have been asked to take precautionary measures. Equipment necessary for any relief work are to be kept ready. Arrangements are also being made to keep the relief camps ready. The Chief Minister also instructed them to keep a check on the water levels of waterbodies in those districts.

Four NDRF teams have been positioned in Madurai, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. Personnel for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also being deployed in neighbouring districts.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan, S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology in Chennai were present at the meeting.