Stalin reviews State’s finances

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting to discuss the State’s finances | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday to review the State’s finances.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other senior officials were present.