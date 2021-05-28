Stalin reviews scheme’s implementation

Chief Minister speaks to beneficiaries

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the office of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency in Chennai on Friday and reviewed the implementation of the ‘Chief Minister In Your Constituency’ scheme.

The Chief Minister also checked whether petitions received by him at outreach programmes held during the campaign for the recent Assembly election were being uploaded online and action was being taken on them, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin also spoke to some beneficiaries of the scheme from Theni, Ranipet, Vellore and Chennai districts.

During his interaction with the beneficiaries on the phone, he highlighted the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal, TNeGA Commissioner Santosh K. Misra, special officer for the ‘Chief Minister In Your Constituency’ scheme Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and senior officials were present.