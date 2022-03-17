Stalin reviews ongoing construction of stormwater drains in Chennai

Work is under way at areas affected by the northeast monsoon

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday visited a few areas in the city, where the construction of stormwater drains are under way at a cost of ₹9.81 crore. They are being laid in many areas which were severely affected by the northeast monsoon during November and December.

Mr. Stalin reviewed the ongoing works in Vepery Road within Ward-58 of Royapuram Zone of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) where a 750 metre-long drain is being constructed at a cost of ₹1.80 crore. While a 790-metre-long drain is being constructed on Pulianthope Road within Ward-73 of Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar Zone at a cost of ₹3.20 crore, an 880- metre-long drain is being constructed in the southern part of Perambur highway within Ward-74 at a cost of ₹3.70 crore.

Closer to Thirumayilai railway station, a 500-metre-long drain is being built on Ramarao Road in Ward-126 at a cost of ₹38 lakh. In Ward-123 of Teynampet Zone, works are on to construct a 300-metre-long drain on Devanathan Street at a cost of ₹73 lakh. The Chief Minister instructed officials to speed up the works and complete them at the earliest.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar legislator Thayagam Kavi, Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu, GCC Mayor R. Priya, GCC Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.