ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin reviews law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

September 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a review meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.

Observing that information shared on social media may sometimes lead to law and order issues, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed the authorities to monitor social media posts and act swiftly against those who spread venomous comments on caste and communal lines.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat to review the law and order situation in the State, Mr. Stalin instructed the police to continue the crackdown on illicit liquor. He also advised them to strengthen efforts to curb ganja cultivation and movement of banned drugs.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to conduct awareness campaigns in schools and colleges on the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and on the effects of using banned drugs. He instructed them to ensure that charge-sheets are filed within 60 days in POCSO cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Underlining the need for ensuring the safety of women and children, Mr. Stalin asked the officials to continue patrolling near schools and colleges. “The next seven - eight months are crucial. Several death anniversaries and religious festivals are approaching. The parliamentary election is slated for next year. So, monitoring should be strengthened to avoid any law and order issue,” he said.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P. Amudha, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US