Stalin reviews law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

September 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Observing that information shared on social media may sometimes lead to law and order issues, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed the authorities to monitor social media posts and act swiftly against those who spread venomous comments on caste and communal lines.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat to review the law and order situation in the State, Mr. Stalin instructed the police to continue the crackdown on illicit liquor. He also advised them to strengthen efforts to curb ganja cultivation and movement of banned drugs.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to conduct awareness campaigns in schools and colleges on the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and on the effects of using banned drugs. He instructed them to ensure that charge-sheets are filed within 60 days in POCSO cases.

Underlining the need for ensuring the safety of women and children, Mr. Stalin asked the officials to continue patrolling near schools and colleges. “The next seven - eight months are crucial. Several death anniversaries and religious festivals are approaching. The parliamentary election is slated for next year. So, monitoring should be strengthened to avoid any law and order issue,” he said.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P. Amudha, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officers were present.

