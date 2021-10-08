Tamil Nadu

Stalin reviews kuruvai crop procurement

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday reviewed the progress of work during the current kuruvai crop cultivation season and enquired about the status of procurement of crop, especially in the delta districts, from the officials.

A release said that 843 procurement centres are functioning in the State. Between October 1 and October 6, 36,289 tonnes of foodgrains had been procured by the centres.

Mr. Stalin had deputed Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani to monitor the procurement process.


Oct 8, 2021

