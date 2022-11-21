Stalin reviews implementation of schemes in rural areas

November 21, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

He urges officials to complete the schemes before deadline

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the review meeting in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) to review the implementation of five major schemes across the State.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, National Health Mission, Integrated Child Development Scheme, the National Food Security Act and the Prime Minister’s Model Village scheme, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin instructed officials to complete the implementation of the schemes before the deadline and further advised them to take steps to seek necessary funds for it.

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan, MPs S.S. Palanimanickam, A. Raja, M. Selvaraj, P.R. Natarajan, Su. Thirunavukkarasar, Thol. Thirumavalavan and K. Nawaz Kani and legislators V.G. Raajendran, N. Ezhilan, T.K.G. Neelamegam, M. Boominathan, J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana, K.A. Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Thirumavalavan said procuring equipment designed by IIT Madras to avoid death of workers while cleaning sewers, increasing the unit cost of houses constructed under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, renaming names of villages and streets with caste surnames, were among the issues he raised.

Installing more electric crematoriums in local bodies, ensuring crematoriums to all sections of the society, increasing the income slab for availing Post Matric Scholarship were among the other issues he had raised, Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said the Union government should allocate over 60% of funds for any scheme that is jointly being implemented along with the Tamil Nadu government. The Tiruchi MP also suggested that eggs be given to over 10 lakh children on all days.

He also urged the State government to set up medical centres for every 100 km of road across the State for the benefit of those injured in road accidents.

