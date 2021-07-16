Stalin reviews housing, urban development projects

Explore a separate market for organic farm produce: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting of Ministers and officials at the Secretariat. He instructed officials to take steps to boost infrastructure in urban centres and neighbouring areas.

Reviewing the functioning of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, he instructed officials to plan ahead for improving the infrastructure needs of the State, an official release said. He also directed them to explore setting up a single-window system for all clearances needed for constructing housing units in Chennai and other parts of the State.

The meeting discussed the possibility of classifying the State into 12 zones and chalking out comprehensive urban development schemes for 22 municipalities, including those in Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts. “The Chief Minister instructed officials to consider the possibility of integrated development centres with the participation of the Industries, Health, Highways, Transport, Education, Housing and Urban Development Departments and Chennai Metro Rail Limited, instead of setting up satellite townships,” it said.

He advised officials to set up an administrative committee for the Koyambedu Wholesale Market and ensure maintenance activities are undertaken there. They were asked to explore setting up a separate market for organic farm produce.

Housing Minister S. Muthusamy, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.