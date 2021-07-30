Stalin reviews functions of Finance, HRM Departments

The CM reviewed the funds received for the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, and details about how the funds were being utilised

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting to review the functions of the Finance and Human Resources Management (HRM) Departments at the Secretariat on Friday.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed the funds received for the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF), details of how the funds were being utilised and the need for a portal for the CMPRF for receiving funds online.

As of July 28, contributions to the tune of about ₹500 crore were received by the CMPRF and over ₹305 crore has been used for COVID-19 relief operations.

The functions of treasuries and accounts, disbursing of pensions, audit of local bodies and audit of cooperatives were among the issues discussed at the meeting. The implementation of the Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management System, functions of the sub treasuries and the implementation of the new insurance scheme for government employees were also discussed.

“The CM, who also enquired about how the pension is being disbursed to pensioners and family pensioners, also instructed officials to resolve pensioners’ grievances,” an official release said.

Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials of the Departments took part in the meeting.