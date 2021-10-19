Stalin reviews construction of desalination plant at Nemmeli

The foundation stone for the 150 MLD desalination plant was laid in 2019, and it is expected to be completed by April 2023

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inspected the site at Nemmeli in Chengalpattu district, where a 150 MLD desalination plant is being constructed at a cost of about ₹1,259 crore. He also visited another seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 100 MLD in the same campus on East Coast Road.

During his visit, Mr. Stalin reviewed the construction of an intake sump, product water tank, product water pumping station, ultra filter & reverse osmosis process and a sludge thickener, among others, which are integral components of the desalination plant and instructed officials to complete the construction by April 2023, an official release said.

The CM also visited Muttukadu and inspected ongoing work towards the laying of pipelines from the plant to Pallavaram. As per the plan, water from this 150 MLD plant would be supplied to the southern parts of Chennai such as Alandur, Keelkattalai, Kovilambakkam, Madipakkam, Medavakkam, Moovarasampettai, Nanmangalam, Sholinganallur, St. Thomas Mount, Ullagaram- Puzhuthivakkam, Velachery and areas in the IT corridor, to benefit about nine lakh people.

It may be recalled that the foundation stone for the 100 MLD desalination plant was laid in 2010 and it was inaugurated in 2013 and has been in use since. Water from this plant is benefitting about 10 lakh people living in Adyar, Besant Nagar, Injambakkam, Karapakkam, Kottivakkam, MRC Nagar, Mylapore, Nandanam, Neelangarai, Palavakkam, Pallipattu, Perungudi, Raja Annamalaipuram, Semmancherry, Sholinganallur, Taramani, Thiruvanmiyur, Thoraipakkam and Velachery.

The foundation stone for the 150 MLD desalination plant was laid in 2019, and it is expected to be completed by April 2023. The project is being implemented under the AMRUT scheme and with financial assistance from KfW (German Development Bank).

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) K.N. Nehru, MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena, CMWSSB Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh and CMWSSB Executive Director P. Akash accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to the plants.