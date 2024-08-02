ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin reviews arrangements made in districts to tackle heavy flow in Cauvery

Published - August 02, 2024 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Stalin also interacts with District Collectors and IAS officers leading the team from Tamil Nadu doing relief work in Kerala’s Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers E.V. Velu and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, MP Dayanidhi Maran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and other senior officials at the meeting held at Ezhilagam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at Ezhilagam here on Friday evening and virtually reviewed the arrangements made in various districts in light of the heavy flow of water in the Cauvery. As of 4 p.m. on Friday, 1.3 lakh cusecs of water was being released from Mettur dam in Salem district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister also virtually interacted with and reviewed the operations of the team from Tamil Nadu that has been deployed for relief operations in Wayanad district in Kerala, where landslides have killed over 170 persons.

Over 1,600 people have been accommodated in 26 camps in various locations. About 470 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been stationed in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, the Nilgiris, and Tiruchi districts. Over 1.54 crore warnings have been sent to people in vulnerable areas under the Common Alert Protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin also interacted with a few people who have been accommodated in relief camps and enquired whether essential supplies were being provided to them. He also spoke with Collectors of Cuddalore, Erode, Namakkal, and Mayiladuthurai districts to take stock of the situation. He further instructed them to remain vigilant during the nights and depute senior officials to monitor the camps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chief Minister instructed the Collectors to evacuate people from vulnerable areas along the Cauvery and the Coleroon. He also interacted with IAS officers G.S. Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese, who are leading the State’s relief team in Wayanad district.

Ministers E.V. Velu and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and other senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US