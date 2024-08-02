Stalin reviews arrangements made in districts to tackle heavy flow in Cauvery

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at Ezhilagam here on Friday evening and virtually reviewed the arrangements made in various districts in light of the heavy flow of water in the Cauvery. As of 4 p.m. on Friday, 1.3 lakh cusecs of water was being released from Mettur dam in Salem district.

The Chief Minister also virtually interacted with and reviewed the operations of the team from Tamil Nadu that has been deployed for relief operations in Wayanad district in Kerala, where landslides have killed over 170 persons.

Over 1,600 people have been accommodated in 26 camps in various locations. About 470 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been stationed in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, the Nilgiris, and Tiruchi districts. Over 1.54 crore warnings have been sent to people in vulnerable areas under the Common Alert Protocol.

Mr. Stalin also interacted with a few people who have been accommodated in relief camps and enquired whether essential supplies were being provided to them. He also spoke with Collectors of Cuddalore, Erode, Namakkal, and Mayiladuthurai districts to take stock of the situation. He further instructed them to remain vigilant during the nights and depute senior officials to monitor the camps.

The Chief Minister instructed the Collectors to evacuate people from vulnerable areas along the Cauvery and the Coleroon. He also interacted with IAS officers G.S. Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese, who are leading the State’s relief team in Wayanad district.

Ministers E.V. Velu and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and other senior officials were present.

