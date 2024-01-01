Stalin requests Vairamuthu to write Karunanidhi’s life in verse

January 01, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday requested lyricist Vairamuthu to pen the biography of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in verse in the same manner as he had written the biography of national poet Bharathiar with the title Kavirajan Kavithai.

Releasing Maha Kavithai, a poetry collection on five elements, the Chief Minister said Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) deserved a biography in verse in the language of Vairamuthu. “I make it a request as a fan. I take liberty with you and order you to write it,” he said in the presence of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, MNM founder Kamal Haasan and noted aerospace scientist Mayilsamy Annadurai in Chennai.

Mr. Vairamuthu also agreed to take up the task of writing the biography in verse quipping, “a poor person can not change the order issued by the Chief Minister.”

Expressing happiness over the request, he said Nenjukku Needhi, the autobiography of Karunanidhi, was adequate to supply the material for the book in verse form. “If there is anything missing in Nenjukku Needhi, I will meet the Chief Minister,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Vairamauthu’s book on elements had come out at a time when the State witnessed severe floods caused by cyclone due to climate changes. “When earth, air, water and sky are polluted, elements start taking revenge on the human race and we are witnessing the change in the face of nature,” he said.

