Stalin requests Union Minister to free T.N. fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

Published - July 24, 2024 05:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has requested Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to secure the release of all the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Mr. Stalin urged the Union government to secure the release of a total of 87 fishermen and 175 boats from Sri Lankan custody.

Nine fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities on July 22. From January to July 22, a total of 250 fishermen had been arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities – the highest since 2014, Mr. Stalin said in his letter dated July 23.

“Incidents of intimidation and arrest of fishermen, and seizure of their boats and fishing apparatus are continuing unabated. This has made the fishermen community extremely distressed,” Mr. Stalin said.

He urged the Union Minister to make earnest efforts through diplomatic channels to ease the situation for Indian fishermen.

