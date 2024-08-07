GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin requests T.N. Planning Commission to suggest ways to raise revenue of govt.

Updated - August 07, 2024 12:43 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing the fifth meeting of the State Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing the fifth meeting of the State Planning Commission on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sought the suggestions of the State Planning Commission (SPC) to increase revenue resources of the Tamil Nadu government.

Chairing the fifth meeting of the SPC at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, Mr. Stalin said the State government could come up with more welfare programmes if additional revenue resources were available.

He also referred to a report recently released by the NITI Aayog, and asked the SPC to come out with a similar report.

Social justice and equity, self respect, language affinity, rights, and State autonomy are the base on which the DMK stands, Mr. Stalin said, adding that the State should be developed on the basis of these ideals.

“I expect fresh thinking through the SPC. I request you to create new welfare programmes for departments that have not received much focus as yet,” Mr. Stalin, who is also the ex-officio chairperson of the SPC, said.

He requested that the SPC organise a seminar in Chennai to highlight the objectives and achievements of his government. He dubbed the 16 reports submitted by the SPC in March this year as ‘mark sheets’ for his government.

Minister Thangam Thennarasu; SPC Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; and members of the SPC participated in the meeting.

