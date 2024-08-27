In the wake of the arrest of eight fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting to secure the release of all the fishermen from the State and their boats from Sri Lankan custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin pointed out that at present, 116 fishermen and 184 boats were in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

“The alarming recurrence of such incidents has caused immense distress to the families of the arrested fishermen and has further exacerbated the livelihood problems faced by Indian fishermen,” Mr. Stalin contended in the letter.

The livelihoods of these fishermen depended on these waters and such arrests not only affected the well-being of the fishermen but also jeopardised the well-being of their families back home, Mr. Stalin said.

The CM urged the Union Minister to expedite the diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all Indian boats and fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.