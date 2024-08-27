GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Stalin requests Jaishankar to secure release of T.N. fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

Mr. Stalin pointed out that at present, 116 fishermen and 184 boats were in Sri Lankan custody

Updated - August 27, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 03:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of M.K. Stalin

File photo of M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In the wake of the arrest of eight fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting to secure the release of all the fishermen from the State and their boats from Sri Lankan custody.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that at present, 116 fishermen and 184 boats were in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

“The alarming recurrence of such incidents has caused immense distress to the families of the arrested fishermen and has further exacerbated the livelihood problems faced by Indian fishermen,” Mr. Stalin contended in the letter.

The livelihoods of these fishermen depended on these waters and such arrests not only affected the well-being of the fishermen but also jeopardised the well-being of their families back home, Mr. Stalin said.

The CM urged the Union Minister to expedite the diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all Indian boats and fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody.

