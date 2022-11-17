Stalin requests Centre to secure release of all Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

November 17, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday requested Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to take steps for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday night.

“The Sri Lankan Navy’s continued acts of infringement upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay seem to pose a challenge to India. I request that the diplomatic steps be taken so that such an incident does not recur,” he said in a letter.

The frequent arrests and seizure of boats had shattered the livelihood of many fishermen, he said. A copy of the communication was shared with the media.

Even after repeated appeals from India, the arrest of fishermen continued and 100 boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen had been impounded, he said.

Mr. Stalin urged for steps to secure the early release of all the fishermen and their boats.

