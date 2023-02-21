HamberMenu
Stalin reminisces his childhood days at Kamalalayam, the temple tank in Tiruvarur

February 21, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Chennai

Special Correspondent
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the steps of Kamalalayam, the tank of Thiyagarajaswamy temple.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during a visit to his native town of Tiruvarur, spent some time on the steps of Kamalalayam, the tank of the Thiyagarajaswamy temple.

“Kamalalayam at Tiruvarur, the town where Kalaignar (his father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi) grew up, will resemble a sea, though it is just a tank. Kalaignar has explained in his autobiography, Nenjukku Needhi, his swimming efforts to reach the Neeralai Mandapam in the middle of the tank,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

“When I sat on the steps and enjoyed the moment, I found my childhood memories in the waves of the tank. In my heart forever are the memories of Kalaignar,” he said.

