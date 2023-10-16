HamberMenu
Stalin remembers late neurosurgeon B. Ramamurthi

October 16, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday recalled the contributions of neurosurgeon B. Ramamurthi on the occasion of the latter’s birth centenary.

In his message, Mr. Stalin said recalled the strong relationship his family had with the late neurosurgeon and the friendship he enjoyed with late leader M. Karunanidhi. When he was arrested under MISA, Mr. Stalin said that the neurosurgeon visited him in jail.

Recalling an anecdote about how former CM Karunanidhi was skeptical of imposing the compulsory helmet rule, Mr. Stalin said it was Dr. Ramamurthi visited the then CM to insist on the rule. The noted neurosurgeon was respected by former Presidents S. Radhakrishnan and V.V. Giri and former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Mr. Stalin recalled.

