Stalin releases work of Karunanidhi on Ramanujar as a book

A book on the philosopher, spiritual guru and social reformer Ramanujar documented by late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi was released by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Karunanidhi’s work during his last days was to document the life of Ramanujar, who took along people from oppressed communities to enter temples.

“Let this guide to improve humanity through religious values, to protect unity and to remove inequalities,” Mr. Stalin said. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and representatives from various religious and spiritual organisations were present.

The life of Ramanujar scripted by Karunanidhi was also telecast as a TV serial. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has published the script into a book.

