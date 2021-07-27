Tamil Nadu

Stalin releases song for Olympic participants

Keeping the morale high: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday releasing a song to support Indian sportsmen participating in Tokyo Olympics.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday released a song composed by music director Yuvan Shankar Raja in support of Indian sportspersons taking part in Tokyo Olympics. Titled Vendru Vaa Veerargale, the composition of the song was supported by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and Tamil Nadu Basketball Association.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 1:35:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-releases-song-for-olympic-participants/article35551249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY