Stalin releases song for Olympic participants

The song was titled Vendru Vaa Veerargale.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday released a song composed by music director Yuvan Shankar Raja in support of Indian sportspersons taking part in Tokyo Olympics. Titled Vendru Vaa Veerargale, the composition of the song was supported by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and Tamil Nadu Basketball Association.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were present.