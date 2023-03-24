HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin releases plan, policy for disaster management

The Plan lists out elaborate action plans to deal with disasters such as earthquake, cyclone, tsunami, flood, urban flood, industrial, chemical disasters, etc.

March 24, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin with Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (second left) and T.N. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu (third right)

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin with Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (second left) and T.N. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu (third right) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Plan, 2023 released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lists out action plans to undertake in case of various natural and human-made disasters.

At an event in the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister also released the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Policy, 2023.

The Plan lists out elaborate action plans to deal with disasters such as earthquake, cyclone, tsunami, flood, urban flood, industrial and chemical disasters, biological and public health emergency, nuclear and radiological disasters and fire.

Click here to read the documents

The policy aims to replace the existing approach of reactive relief by a proactive approach of mitigation and risk reduction, to develop a new culture of prevention, preparedness and quick response for management of disasters and to reduce the vulnerability of the community through proper risk assessment and essential measures of risk mitigation.

It also aims to establish a clear chain of command with well-defined authority and responsibility of various stakeholders and to identify and utilise the available resources efficiently. It aims to create databases about the policies, resources and strategies for disaster management and to ensure better coordination among various agencies involved in disaster management.

“While the recommendation of 15 Finance Commissions is applicable for the period from 2021-2026, the [State] Government will urge the Government of India to continue to provide special support for disaster management more particularly to disaster mitigation,” it said. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

The plan and the policy could be accessed at: http://bit.ly/42zeRWB

