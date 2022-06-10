Stalin releases logo, mascot for Chess Olympiad

Countdown clock unveiled for event

Over 2,000 players from 180 countries will take part in the international event. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday released the logo and mascot for the 44th Chess Olympiad commencing at Mamallapuram next month. Over 2,000 players from over 180 countries are to take part in the international event, between July 28 and August 10.

Mr. Stalin also unveiled a countdown clock for the Olympiad at Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan and Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan were present. Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, All India Chess Federation president Sanjay Kapoor and senior officials were also present.

Arrangements reviewed

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin also chaired a meeting in the Secretariat to review the arrangements being made for conducting the Olympiad.