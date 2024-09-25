ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin releases digital commemoration to mark 50th death anniversary of late leader and former CM P.T. Rajan

Published - September 25, 2024 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin releasing digital commemoration to mark 50th death anniversary of late leader and former CM P.T. Rajan. 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday released a digital commemoration to mark the 50th death anniversary of late leader of the Justice Party and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Madras Presidency P.T. Rajan.

Mr. Stalin released the digitial commemoration titled ‘Tamilvel P.T. Rajan Ninaivugalil 50’ in his chamber in the Secretariat in Chennai, in the presence of Ministers Duraimurugan and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

In his message for the occasion, Mr. Stalin said that the later leader P.T. Rajan was a frontrunner for the policies of the present-day Dravidian model of governance. He held a special place in the history of the Justice Party among its leaders.

When the Justice Party won the elections during the British colonial regime in 1920, young leader P.T. Rajan was among those elected from the Justice Party, Mr. Stalin said: “His thoughts and actions were mature. “It was the Justice Party that laid the foundations for an egalitarian society through government orders on communal reservation, voting rights to women and entry of all sections of the society in public places, among others,” Mr. Stalin recalled.

Late leader P.T. Rajan’s son P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan was former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and was also the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Late leader P.T. Rajan’s grandson Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is the Tamil Nadu government’s Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services.

