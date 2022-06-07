Stalin releases design for govt. buildings

Stalin releases design for govt. buildingsCHENNAI June 07, 2022 13:04 IST
It was prepared by the Public Works Department
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday released the design prepared by the Public Works Department for buildings to be constructed for various government offices.
The designs were released for the construction of government schools and hostels, primary health centres, sub-registrar offices and for the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, an official release said.
The designs had been prepared after consultations with the departments concerned. Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu and senior officials were present on the occasion.
