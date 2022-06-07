Stalin releases design for govt. buildings

It was prepared by the Public Works Department

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin releasing the designs for the government buildings at the Secretariat on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday released the design prepared by the Public Works Department for buildings to be constructed for various government offices.

The designs were released for the construction of government schools and hostels, primary health centres, sub-registrar offices and for the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, an official release said.

The designs had been prepared after consultations with the departments concerned. Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu and senior officials were present on the occasion.