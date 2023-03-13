Stalin releases book on jallikattu agitation

March 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday released ‘ Thunderous run, Bountiful harvest’ — a book on jallikattu authored by the party environment wing secretary Karthikeya Sivasenapathy at the DMK head office in Chennai.

“During the ‘Marina revolution’ in 2017, while fighting against the ban on jallikattu in the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, we realised that there is not enough documentation for jallikattu in English like Derby races to submit in the court and substantiate our arguments,” Mr. Sivasenapathy said.

His team consolidated the documents and with the help of G. Sundar, director of Roja Muthiah Research Library and architect Karthik, it collected many scientific and archival evidences, he said.

Ministers Duraimurugan, R. Sakkarapani, P. Moorthy, former MP R.S. Bharathi, DMK environment wing deputy secretary Pazha Selvakumar, Mr. Sundar, Mr. Karthik and jallikattu enthusiasts attended the event.