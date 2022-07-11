Stalin releases book authored by late M. Anandakrishnan
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday released a book ‘The Indian Education System - From Greater Order to Great Disorder’ authored jointly by late academician and former Vice-Chancellor M. Anandakrishnan and educationist D. Nedunchezhian.
Minister for Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, relatives of the late academician and others were present during the event.
