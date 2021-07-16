Stalin reiterates TN’s demands to the Centre

M.K. Stalin

CHENNAI:

16 July 2021 16:19 IST

Reiterating Tamil Nadu’s demands with the Centre, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply COVID vaccines to the state, appealed against conducting NEET and also to bring the GST on all COVID related items to zero.

During a virtual review meeting of six States on COVID-19 management activities chaired by the PM, Mr. Stalin said: “Now the demand for vaccines in Tamil Nadu is very high. However, the allotment for our State is low compared to other States. I already requested for a special allocation of one crore doses to meet this situation. I look forward to your support on this vital issue.”

Advertising

Advertising

The DMK government has reduced vaccine wastage from 6% to 0% and successfully created vaccine awareness massively, he said.

Pointing out that the Union government’s additional rice provision to priority cardholders has also been extended to all rice cards, the CM also requested the Union government to extend this to all eligible cardholders. The State government has been distributing the COVID relief package of ₹4,000 in two installments to two crore families, a grocery kit with 14 items to all these families, he said.

Mr. Stalin also requested the Union government to bring the GST on all COVID-related items to zero rate. “We are making all preparations to manage a probable third wave. For that, I appeal to the Union government to allocate more resources to the State. Schools and colleges closed already. In this pandemic situation, conducting national-level exams like NEET may result in disease-spreading events. Hence, I request the Prime Minister to reconsider.”

The CM also assured that Tamil Nadu would take all necessary steps to effectively handle this pandemic and stand firm with you to overcome the challenge. The government released a copy of the CM’s speech to the media.

“Ours is the only major State where a new government faced the tough task of tackling the COVID-19pandemic. My government met the challenge, reduced the deaths and contained the infection,” Mr. Stalin pointed out said. He also thanked the Union government for increasing the allocation of oxygen and Remdesivir to Tamil Nadu.