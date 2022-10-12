Stalin reiterates request to Kejriwal to allow firecrackers in national capital

Your kind act will light up the lives of lakhs of people around Sivakasi, he says

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 22:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

M.K. Stalin

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday wrote to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, reiterating his request to permit the sale of firecrackers that fall within the permissible norms, as the industry in Tamil Nadu was being affected.

"When no other State has imposed a total ban on firecrackers, your kind act will light up the lives of lakhs of people around Sivakasi, especially rural women who depend on this industry for livelihood as Diwali accounts for 70% of their annual business," Mr. Stalin said in his letter, a copy of which was shared with the media.

Recalling his letter urging the Delhi Chief Minister not to impose a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the Supreme Court had allowed bursting of firecrackers for two hours during festive occasions. Bursting of crackers as a "mark of celebration is an internationally accepted practice even in highly environmentally proactive countries," he contended, citing several contributing factors for air pollution in Indian cities, including vehicular and industrial emissions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hence this calls for a balanced view, taking into consideration the negligible incremental pollution potential of crackers used for a few days and the livelihoods involved. Further, green crackers have been scientifically developed and the Supreme Court has permitted the sale of green crackers through licensed traders," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app