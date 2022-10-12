Stalin reiterates request to Kejriwal to allow firecrackers in national capital

Your kind act will light up the lives of lakhs of people around Sivakasi, he says

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday wrote to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, reiterating his request to permit the sale of firecrackers that fall within the permissible norms, as the industry in Tamil Nadu was being affected.

"When no other State has imposed a total ban on firecrackers, your kind act will light up the lives of lakhs of people around Sivakasi, especially rural women who depend on this industry for livelihood as Diwali accounts for 70% of their annual business," Mr. Stalin said in his letter, a copy of which was shared with the media.

Recalling his letter urging the Delhi Chief Minister not to impose a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the Supreme Court had allowed bursting of firecrackers for two hours during festive occasions. Bursting of crackers as a "mark of celebration is an internationally accepted practice even in highly environmentally proactive countries," he contended, citing several contributing factors for air pollution in Indian cities, including vehicular and industrial emissions.

"Hence this calls for a balanced view, taking into consideration the negligible incremental pollution potential of crackers used for a few days and the livelihoods involved. Further, green crackers have been scientifically developed and the Supreme Court has permitted the sale of green crackers through licensed traders," he added.