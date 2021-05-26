Stalin reiterates demand to Union government to revoke three farm laws

CHENNAI:

26 May 2021 10:31 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the Union government to revoke the three farm laws against which various farmer associations have been protesting for six months.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin recalled one of the promises made in the DMK Assembly election manifesto which promised efforts to insist the Union government to revoke these three laws - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

“The Union government must accept the demands of protesting farmers and revoke these three farm laws. I assure that the promises made by the DMK on (revoking) farm laws would be fulfilled,” Mr. Stalin said. He noted that the farmers’ protests against these farm laws completed six months on May 26.

The Chief Minister said that neither did the Union government respect the sentiments of the farmers and revoke the three farm laws nor did it take steps to hold talks with them to find a solution to the issue.