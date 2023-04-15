HamberMenu
Stalin reiterates call to democratic forces sharing same ideals to come together

April 15, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at an ‘Iftar’ hosted by his party in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Calling upon democratic forces across the country sharing the ideals of social justice, fraternity and equality to come together, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the unity would not be merely for electionS but for the future of the country.

“Today, we see how Dravidian principles are spreading all over India. Three ideals — social justice, fraternity and equality — could save India. The democratic forces supporting these three ideals should come together across the country. This unity is not only for the election but for the future of India,” Mr. Stalin said.

Speaking at an ‘Iftar’ organised by his party, Mr. Stalin said he was delighted to see representatives of many faiths having come together for the occasion. He recalled the measures initiated by the DMK late leader and former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, for the welfare of Muslims in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin said the incumbent ‘Dravida Model’ government was following in the footsteps of the government led by Karunanidhi. Leaders from various political leaders took part at the event.

