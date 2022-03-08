Stalin refuses to meet DMK rebels who won civic polls
DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday made it clear that he will not meet the party rebels who contested and won against the official candidates of the DMK and its allies in the recently-held urban civic polls.
This was conveyed to the elected representatives when they came to Anna Arivalayam to meet Mr. Stalin. It was announced through loudspeakers that those who won as rebel candidates cannot meet the party leader.
