Stalin receives Pass the Ball Trophy ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

August 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The trophy was taken in a rally passing through all the districts of Tamil Nadu, starting with Kanniyakumari, and reached Chennai on August 1

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin receiving the trophy in the presence of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior officials at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram on Wednesday handed over the Pass the Ball Trophy to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat, ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be held here starting August 3.

The tournament will be held in the city after a gap of 16 years. A statement said the trophy was taken in a rally passing through all the districts of Tamil Nadu, starting with Kanniyakumari, and reached Chennai on August 1. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Secretary Atulya Mishra, among others were present at the event.

Mr. Stalin also flagged off 253 vehicles worth ₹23.84 crore for the use of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

In a separate statement, he condoled the loss of lives of 20 people, including two from Tamil Nadu, due a crane collapse during the third phase of the construction of a viaduct on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the two persons, which would be released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

