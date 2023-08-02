Stalin receives Pass the Ball Trophy ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

August 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram on Wednesday handed over the Pass the Ball Trophy to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat, ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be held here starting August 3.

The tournament will be held in the city after a gap of 16 years. A statement said the trophy was taken in a rally passing through all the districts of Tamil Nadu, starting with Kanniyakumari, and reached Chennai on August 1. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Secretary Atulya Mishra, among others were present at the event.

Mr. Stalin also flagged off 253 vehicles worth ₹23.84 crore for the use of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate statement, he condoled the loss of lives of 20 people, including two from Tamil Nadu, due a crane collapse during the third phase of the construction of a viaduct on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the two persons, which would be released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.