HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin receives Pass the Ball Trophy ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

The trophy was taken in a rally passing through all the districts of Tamil Nadu, starting with Kanniyakumari, and reached Chennai on August 1

August 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin receiving the trophy in the presence of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior officials at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin receiving the trophy in the presence of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior officials at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram on Wednesday handed over the Pass the Ball Trophy to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat, ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be held here starting August 3.

The tournament will be held in the city after a gap of 16 years. A statement said the trophy was taken in a rally passing through all the districts of Tamil Nadu, starting with Kanniyakumari, and reached Chennai on August 1. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Secretary Atulya Mishra, among others were present at the event.

Mr. Stalin also flagged off 253 vehicles worth ₹23.84 crore for the use of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

In a separate statement, he condoled the loss of lives of 20 people, including two from Tamil Nadu, due a crane collapse during the third phase of the construction of a viaduct on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the two persons, which would be released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.