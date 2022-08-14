Stalin recalls late lawyer N. Natarajan’s legal expertise

His services to the DMK and Karunanidhi can never be forgotten, says the Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying tributes to N. Natarajan in the presence of N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group; Ms. Natarajan; Tamil Nadu Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram and Member of Parliament N.R. Elango, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Unveiling a portrait of late N. Natarajan, a leading lawyer who practised criminal law in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday recalled his legal services rendered to the DMK and its late leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, which could never be forgetten in lifetime.

The event was held in Kalaivanar Arangam in the presence of retired High Court judge Justice G.M. Akbar Ali, Rajya Sabha member N.R. Elango, Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram and Director of The Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram besides the late lawyer's family members.

Mr. Stalin recalled Natarajan’s expertise in Indian Penal Code and the Constitution and how successfully he represented Karunanidhi in judicial forums..

Mr. Stalin also pointed out Natarajan was the son-in-law of former civil servant A.N. Sattanathan, who, as head of the first Backward Classes Commission, recommended that reservation for the backward classes be increased from 25% to 31%.

"It is well-known that he created several lawyers in the DMK with experience and legal expertise," the DMK president said. The late lawyer had earned a reputation for himself among the judges, he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled how Karunanidhi used to address the late lawyer as “senior”. Elaborating on Natarajan’s services to the DMK and Karunanidhi during the enquiry of the Jain Commission, Mr. Stalin said they “would not forget it in their lifetime”.

When the DMK government in 1996 decided to set up exclusive courts for trying corruption cases against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her cabinet colleagues, it was Natarajan, whose views were sought, Mr. Stalin said.

“He suggested that only cases that had strong evidences should be pursued. We did and we won cases eventually,” Mr. Stalin said and added late lawyer Ram Jethmalani described Natarajan as ‘the criminal law legend from Tamil Nadu’.

Natarajan was appointed as the counsel for CBI, even though he had appeared against the central agency on many occasions. He had argued for releasing 19 of the 26 persons, who were convicted and awarded death sentences in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Chief Minister said.