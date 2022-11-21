Stalin recalls founding of Justice Party

November 21, 2022 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday recalled the founding of the Justice Party on November 20 in 1916 and said it was the day when social justice found a political voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, he said that it was on this day that the first step was taken towards providing reservation to those who were denied education and employment in the name of caste.

“On this day, let us pledge to strive to protect the rights of backward and oppressed people,” he said. The path created by the Justice Party in protecting the political rights has been the guiding light, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“None can defeat the Tamil, who has woken up. Wake up, Dravida! Rise and move ahead,” Mr. Stalin said in his post.

Trending

  1. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  2. Malady and remedy: On the collegium system of judicial appointments
  3. Chief Justice of India urges ‘harmony, balance’ even as Gujarat, Telangana High Court lawyers protest judges’ transfers
  4. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  5. If we ignore Tamil, it will be a great disservice to the nation, says PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US