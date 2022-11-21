Stalin recalls founding of Justice Party

November 21, 2022 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday recalled the founding of the Justice Party on November 20 in 1916 and said it was the day when social justice found a political voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, he said that it was on this day that the first step was taken towards providing reservation to those who were denied education and employment in the name of caste.

“On this day, let us pledge to strive to protect the rights of backward and oppressed people,” he said. The path created by the Justice Party in protecting the political rights has been the guiding light, he said.

“None can defeat the Tamil, who has woken up. Wake up, Dravida! Rise and move ahead,” Mr. Stalin said in his post.

Trending