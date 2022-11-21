  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin recalls founding of Justice Party

November 21, 2022 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday recalled the founding of the Justice Party on November 20 in 1916 and said it was the day when social justice found a political voice.

In a social media post, he said that it was on this day that the first step was taken towards providing reservation to those who were denied education and employment in the name of caste.

“On this day, let us pledge to strive to protect the rights of backward and oppressed people,” he said. The path created by the Justice Party in protecting the political rights has been the guiding light, he said.

“None can defeat the Tamil, who has woken up. Wake up, Dravida! Rise and move ahead,” Mr. Stalin said in his post.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.