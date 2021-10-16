Stalin recalls association with Loyola College

Inaugurating a new building for the Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) on Loyola College campus on Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recalled his long association with the institution over the years, even though he was not a student in the college.

Mr. Stalin said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi too had a deep association with the college, as his son (former Union Minister) M.K. Azhagiri, his grandnephews Kalanidhi Maran and Dayanidhi Maran and his grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin were all alumni of the college. “I have regretted not having been a student in this college. However, if there was a college I can never forget, it would have to be Loyola...Every time I was elected MLA, the votes were counted and results were announced here. I am a Chief Minister now after the votes were counted and results were declared here,” Mr. Stalin said. Pointing out that the college had completed 95 years, the Chief Minister hoped to take part in the centenary celebrations after five years.

He said LIBA had created business leaders during its 42-year existence.