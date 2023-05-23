Stalin reaches Singapore as part of official visit to attract investors

May 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who left Chennai on an official overseas visit on Tuesday, landed in Singapore around 6.30 p.m. local time. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and High Commissioner of India to Singapore P. Kumaran received the Chief Minister at the airport.

Later in the day, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, called on Mr. Stalin.

Addressing the media before boarding his flight in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said his visit to Singapore and Japan was aimed at inviting industrialists to the Global Investors’ Meet to be held in January next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the Memoranda of Understanding for projects worth over ₹6,100 crore that were signed during his visit to the United Arab Emirates in March last year, Mr. Stalin said Sharaf Group was investing in the State and LuLu Group had started its project in Coimbatore. “It is undertaking location selection in Chennai. Once it selects the land, it will commence the construction,” he added.

Since the DMK came to power in May 2021, MoUs for 226 projects had been signed, entailing investments to the tune of ₹2,95,339 crore, he said. “Once all the investments are made, 4,12,565 people will get employment,” he added.

The Chief Minister said he would hold meetings with “hundreds of companies” during his visit to Singapore and Japan.

On Tuesday, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi near the Marina beachfront in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT