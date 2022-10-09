Stalin re-elected as DMK president; Kanimozhi gets new party post

Newly elected deputy general secretary Kanimozhi MP, presenting a shawl to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K.Stalin during party’s general council meeting, in Chennai on October 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK general council on October 10, 2022 unanimously elected Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as the president of the party for the second time.

Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan was re-elected as the general secretary and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu as treasurer.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been elected as the party president for the second time in a row, on October 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The significant development in the general council was the elevation of party MP Kanimozhi who has been elected deputy general secretary of the party along with Cooperative Minister I. Periyasamy, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, former Union Minister A. Raja and MP Anthiyur Selvaraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

When former Minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan resigned from the party recently, it was clear that Ms. Kanimozhi would be elected as deputy general secretary in her place.