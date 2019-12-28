Stalin questions top rank for T.N. in governance index

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday questioned how the Centre adjudged Tamil Nadu as the leading State in the Good Governance Index, when the State topped in only two of the nine parameters.

He charged that this was a ploy by the BJP to ensure that Tamil Nadu does not prosper, as the State does not give any returns to the BJP. In a statement issued in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said, “The fact that the BJP government at the Centre wants to prop up the AIADMK government with such ranking, shows their close relations and raises suspicions that their relationship is beyond just being alliance partners.”

Mr. Stalin further questioned the rationale behind the rankings, where Tamil Nadu came first only in two out of the nine parameters. They have ranked the State first in Public Infrastructure and Judicial and Public Security, he said, and asked how the Centre was able to rank Tamil Nadu first in “public security”, when there were issues like the Pollachi rape cases, the killing of protesters during the Sterlite protests, and the State ranking second in the rape of minor girls.