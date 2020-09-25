Stalin questions Prime Minister’s praise for T.N. over COVID-19 management

CHENNAI

Modi could conduct a discrete assessment by Intelligence Bureau, says DMK chief

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday questioned the basis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to praise Tamil Nadu’s efforts at combating COVID-19 and said that perhaps a discrete assessment by the Intelligence Bureau would bring out the ground reality.

In a statement issued here, he said Mr. Modi, who on Wednesday praised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his handling of the pandemic, might get to know the truth about the State’s efforts and “the various scams in the procurement of medical equipment” if he conducted a discrete assessment by the Intelligence Bureau.

People’s welfare

“I hope the Prime Minister is really interested in the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. If that is the case, he should take a broad view of the issue, instead of looking at it through the prism of the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK, and see the truth for what it is — the State government’s massive failure in handling the pandemic, the doldrums the State’s economy is in, the unemployment in the State, the dissatisfaction of the middle class with the AIADMK government, the State’s fiscal deficit and the maladministration in the government, among other issues,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Leader of the Opposition said he wondered what the Chief Minister had done that warranted a certificate of appreciation from Mr. Modi.

Listing statistics related to the pandemic and the deaths it had caused, Mr. Stalin said he wondered if the Chief Minister had given Mr. Modi the right information.

“Just like how the BJP government at the Centre is a ‘no-data’ government, the Tamil Nadu government is either a ‘no-data’ government or a government that hides the real numbers. Afraid of disclosing the real number of COVID-19 deaths, the State government is providing false data and is hiding the truth from the people,” he said.