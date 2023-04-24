ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin puts on hold amendment to T.N. Factories Act

April 24, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Announcement came soon after the government held talks with trade unions that unanimously opposed the Bill that was passed at the Legislative Assembly three days ago on April 21.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Amidst opposition from allies and trade unions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (April 24) evening announced that the implementation of the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2023 will be put on hold.

His announcement came soon after the government held talks with trade unions that unanimously opposed the Bill that was passed on the last day of the Budget session at the Legislative Assembly three days ago on April 21.

ALSO READ
Trade unionists and activists call T.N.’s amendment to Factories Act vague

The intent of the amendment seems to be the same as that of the one passed in BJP-ruled Karnataka in February. However, trade unionists and activists said, compared to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu’s amendment was sweeping, vague and could lead to misuse.

The amendment was passed in the State Assembly despite fervent appeals from almost all the alliance partners of the ruling DMK.

Karnataka’s Bill specifically amended section 54 (daily hours), 55 (intervals for rest), 56 (spread over), and 59 (extra wages for overtime). Amendment made to section 54 said the daily maximum work hours could be increased from the present limit of nine to 12 hours, subject to a maximum of 48 hours in a week with the remaining days being paid holidays.

