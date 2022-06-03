Stalin providing good governance, says Alagiri

‘He is following in Karunanidhi’s footsteps’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri paid tributes to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on his 99th birth anniversary, saying there was no other leader as multi-faceted as him.

Mr. Alagiri said Karunanidhi faced several struggles during his political career, and often swam against the tide. In his long career, Karunanidhi had excelled in the arts, writing, politics and governance, and stamped his individuality on each of these fields, he said.

The Congress leader said Karunanidhi’s son and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who learnt politics and administration from the late leader for 50 years, was providing good governance to the citizens, which was being praised by all sections of society. According to him, Mr. Stalin had created records in his first year as Chief Minister. “It is very heartening to see Mr. Stalin following in the footsteps of Karunanidhi,” he said.